Russian Army Loses 1,160 Invaders And One More Su-34 In Ukraine Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces killed and wounded about 416,800 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022, and March 2, 2024, including 1,160 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 6,640 (+16) main battle tanks, 12,639 (+28) armored combat vehicles, 10,188 (+35) artillery systems, 1,003 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 696 (+0) air defense systems, 347 (+1) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, operational and tactical level UAVs - 7,843 (+14), cruise missiles - 1,915 (+0), warships/cutters - 25 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks - 13,332 (+65), special equipment - 1,620 (+3).

The data is being updated.

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck eight areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Missile troops destroyed one enemy artillery unit.