US Pilot Who Self-Immolated Leaves Savings To Palestinian Fund For Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The 25-year-old American pilot Aaron Bushnell, who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Monday, has named a fund dedicated to Palestinian children in his will.

American journalist Quill Lawrence revealed to the local National Public Radio (NPR) on Wednesday that Bushnell had carefully planned his actions and requested the donation of his savings to Palestine Children's Relief Fund, aiding Palestinian children.

On Monday, Bushnell headed towards the Israeli Embassy in Washington, pouring gasoline over himself, and setting himself on fire while shouting "Free Palestine" repeatedly until he ceased breathing. Washington police later confirmed his death.

The death of Bushnell was described as a "tragedy" by the United States Department of Defense (Pentagon).