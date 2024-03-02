One Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out another terrorist attack against the civilian population in Odesa overnight, with an enemy strike drone hitting an apartment block.

The Odesa Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 05:00, one man was reported dead. Seven more people were injured, including a child. Among the victims is a pregnant woman. She is in a mild condition at the hospital. Three more people with multiple injuries were hospitalized, among them a 26-year-old girl in a serious condition, and the other two in a moderate condition. Doctors are doing everything they can. Three people, including a three-year-old child, were given medical assistance on the spot," said Oleh Kiper, the head of the regional military administration.











































The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, as there may be people under the rubble.

On the night of March 1-2, enemy drones also attacked Kharkiv. Windows were smashed in several apartment buildings, two cars burned down, and garages were damaged.

