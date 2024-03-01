Automotive Cloud Market Size, Growth Rate, Top Companies, Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Automotive Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”

The global automotive cloud market size reached US$ 26.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 97.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Cloud Industry:

Connected Vehicle Technologies : The integration of connected vehicle technologies is a major driver for the automotive cloud market. As vehicles become more connected and smart, there is a growing demand for cloud-based solutions that enable features such as real-time diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and remote vehicle monitoring. Automotive manufacturers leverage cloud platforms to enhance vehicle connectivity, provide advanced telematics services, and improve the overall driving experience.

Rising Demand for Connected Services and Infotainment : The increasing consumer demand for connected services and infotainment systems in vehicles is a significant factor driving the automotive cloud market. Cloud-based platforms enable the delivery of real-time traffic updates, navigation services, entertainment content, and personalized driver experiences. The demand for seamless connectivity and enhanced in-car entertainment options contributes to the adoption of automotive cloud solutions by both automakers and consumers.

Advancements in Autonomous and Electric Vehicles : The advancements in autonomous and electric vehicles are driving the automotive industry towards cloud-based solutions. Cloud platforms play a crucial role in supporting the complex computing requirements of autonomous driving systems, facilitating data storage, processing, and sharing among vehicles and infrastructure. Additionally, cloud services are instrumental in managing and optimizing the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, contributing to the growth of the automotive cloud market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Automotive Cloud Industry:





Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

BlackBerry Limited

CloudMade (Valeo)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Harman International Industries (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

Intellia

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telenav Inc.

TomTom International BV. Visteon Corporation

Automotive Cloud Market Report Segmentation:

By Propulsion Type:



IC Engine Vehicle Electric Vehicles

Based on the propulsion type, the market has been divided into IC engine vehicle and electric vehicles.

By Deployment:



Public Cloud Private Cloud

Based on the deployment, the market has been divided into public cloud and private cloud.

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Based on the vehicle type, the market has been divided into passenger and commercial vehicles.

By Application:



Infotainment Systems

Telematics

Fleet Management

OTA (Over The Air) Systems

ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) Others

Based on the application, the market has been divided into infotainment systems, telematics, fleet management, OTA (Over The Air) Systems, ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), and others.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Based on the region, the market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Automotive Cloud Market Trends:

Presently, the increasing market demand for automotive cloud services catering to various needs such as entertainment, telematics, and navigation stands out as a significant growth driver. Moreover, the automotive cloud establishes a robust infrastructure and services framework for diverse connected devices including cars, smartphones, infrastructure, and various application programming interfaces (APIs), propelling market expansion. Additionally, there is a notable uptick in the prevalence of connected vehicles equipped with advanced software and onboard sensors facilitating communication with other vehicles and drivers while monitoring global road infrastructure. This trend, coupled with the thriving automotive industry, presents lucrative growth opportunities for industry investors.

Furthermore, the global automotive cloud market is positively influenced by the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the integration of 5G networks in automobiles. These advancements aim to enhance driving experiences, making vehicles smarter and safer on a global scale. Additionally, cloud service providers are incorporating blockchain technology into their platforms to provide highly decentralized ledger capabilities, thus reinforcing the market's growth through enhanced security measures.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

