Kerala: Six More Suspended In Veterinary Student's Death Case In Wayanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: The college authorities have suspended six more students of Pookode Veterinary University for ragging Siddharth, a second-year student who committed suicide last month. With this, a total of 18 accused were suspended. The suspended were identified as Joshua, a native of Sulthan Bathery, Abhishek, a native of Idukki, Akash, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Donas Dai, a native of Thodupuzha, Rahan Bijoy, a native of Thiruvananthapuram; and Sreehari, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

The arrest of the SFI leaders who surrendered to the police last day will be recorded today. College Union President K Arun and Unit Secretary Amal were surrendered at the Kalpetta DySP office last night. The police stated that the search was on for six absconding people. The accused has been charged with charges including assault, restraint, use of a weapon, and abetment of suicide.

A fellow student who was there claims that Siddharth endured ruthless torture from February 14 to February 18. In front of about 130 hostel students, he was physically attacked and forced to parade nude. After the first belt broke into pieces, the accused used iron rods and wire to attack him. The warden and college dean were allegedly aware of the continuous assault, and those responsible threatened anyone who would contemplate reporting the matter.

The pro-chancellor minister J. Chinchu Rani responded to Asianet News that the police will take action against the accused regardless of politics including the dean. The minister stated that the dean failed to inform the death of Siddharth on time and no other complaints have been received against the dean. Chinchurani explained that it was the dean who took the student to the hospital and took further steps.



SFI college union office bearer N Asif Khan (20), SFI unit secretary Amal Ehsan (20), K Akhil (23), R S Kasinathan (19), Ameen Akbar Ali (19), Sinjo Johnson (20), K Ajay (20), E K Saud Rizal (22), A Althaf (22), V Adithyan (22) and M Muhammed Danish (22) are still absconding.