Cashew Milk Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth Factors And Forecast 2024-2032

How big is the cashew milk market ?

The global cashew milk market size reached US$

111.4

Million in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$

179.3

Million by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

5.43%

during

2024-2032.

Cashew milk serves as a dairy-free substitute made from cashew nuts, abundant in vital nutrients such as magnesium, iron, and beneficial fats, promoting overall health. With its low sugar and calorie content, it serves as a perfect option for individuals mindful of their dietary needs. Its luxurious creamy consistency and distinct nutty taste make it a preferred ingredient for cooking and beverages alike. Moreover, it is frequently enriched with essential vitamins and minerals like calcium and vitamin D, augmenting its nutritional value. Being naturally devoid of lactose, cashew milk is an excellent choice for those with lactose intolerance.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the cashew milk industry?

The increasing popularity of veganism and the heightened emphasis on health-conscious choices are key drivers propelling the demand for cashew milk. With its low calorie and sugar content, cashew milk is especially appealing to individuals focused on weight management and maintaining a balanced diet, thus playing a significant role in driving market growth. Furthermore, as more people opt for plant-based and dairy-free alternatives, the market for cashew milk is experiencing substantial expansion. Manufacturers are continuously innovating, introducing flavored varieties and fortified options to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Beyond its culinary uses, cashew milk is also being incorporated into skincare and cosmetic products due to its moisturizing properties, which enhances its market potential. Given its nutrient-rich composition, cashew milk is valued as a beneficial ingredient in skincare products designed to nourish the skin. Additionally, its hypoallergenic nature makes it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin, contributing to further market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Plain Flavoured

Breakup by Packaging:



Cartons

Bottles Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores Online

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Danone

Dream (SunOpta Inc.)

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Forager Project LLC

Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC (Campbell Soup Company)

Plenish Cleanse Ltd. (Britvic plc)

RITA Food & Drink Co. Ltd.

Rude Health Foods Limited The Hain Celestial Group Inc

