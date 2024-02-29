EU Reports 18% Increase In Asylum Applications

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The European Union's migration agency has announced an 18% increase in asylum applications across its member countries in 2023.

The agency, on Wednesday, February 28, stated in a report that Syrians and Afghans have the highest numbers of applicants.

According to the report, in 2023, 1.4 million asylum requests were registered in EU member countries.

Previously, the EU had reported an increase in asylum applications in its member countries, emphasizing that Afghans and Syrians make up one-fourth of applicants.

The EU stated that the number of asylum seekers in 2023 increased by 18% to 1.14 million, the highest level since the migrant crisis in 2016-2015.

Additionally, the report mentions that the number of Palestinians seeking asylum after the Gaza war has been unprecedented, reaching 11,600 individuals.

It is worth mentioning that Germany has been recognized as the main destination for asylum seekers in the EU for consecutive years, constituting nearly one-third of the applications in 2023.

The European Union's border protection agency, Frontex, has also reported the highest increase in illegal border crossings since 2016.

This comes as the EU has increased its external borders and tightened asylum laws since the 2016-2015 crisis.

