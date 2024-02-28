Jordan Seeks To Woo Chinese Tourists

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Feb 29 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan's tourism sector is planning a trip to China, to woo Chinese tourists, said Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Queisi, yesterday.

At a joint press conference with Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, at the archaeological site of Amman Citadel, in the country's capital, Queisi said, China is one of the major and promising markets in the world, and Jordan welcomes Chinese tourists.

“Our visit will not be limited to one region in China. We will visit several provinces in China. I will also tell Chinese tourists that Jordan is safe, stable, and strong, and it welcomes them with open arms,” Queisi said.

“We open our hearts and open our homes to visitors from China, and this is a message I will carry with me, when I visit this friendly and important country,” the minister added.

Echoing Queisi's words, Pololikashvili said, China is an important partner of the UNWTO, calling on Jordan to enhance the Jordanian-Chinese partnership in the tourism field.

“China is a very active member of our organisation and is the most important market worldwide. To collaborate and work to have more presence and more tourists from China, we can make it happen,” he said.

As a main engine of Jordan's economy, the tourism sector contributed 15.6 percent to the country's GDP last year, according to Queisi.– NNN-PETRA

