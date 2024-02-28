(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Carrefour Invests AED 50 Million in Ramadan Promotions with Prices Lower Than Last Year Campaign









Over 50 per cent off on 5,000 products, offering customers more savings than ever before.

Discounts are applicable across popular categories such as fresh food, personal care, daily essentials, electronics, and more.

100 core Ramadan essentials will be priced lower than last year.

Carrefour is collaborating with the Emirates Red Crescent to provide Ramadan boxes and donations. Discounts will be available across all stores and online starting from February 28, 2024.





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 February 2024: Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in the UAE, has launched its“Prices Lower Than Last Year” Ramadan campaign, offering up to 50 per cent off across popular categories. Promising to make Ramadan shopping budget-friendly, discounts have been applied to 5,000 products including daily essentials, fresh food, kitchen appliances, electronics, and more.





Carrefour is set to lock the price of 100 essential items including rice, milk, and oil, among others, enabling customers to shop more while spending less. Remaining true to its customer-centric strategy, Carrefour has invested AED 50 million to ensure these savings are accessible to shoppers.





Bertrand Loumaye, Country Manager UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented:“Ramadan has always been a key occasion for us here at Carrefour. It provides us with the opportunity to serve our communities and bring them together. Our priority during the month is to ensure customers can access healthy, nutritious, and quality food at affordable prices. Our team has diligently set prices lower than last year this Ramadan to ensure our valued customers can enjoy stress-free shopping.”





He added:“At Carrefour, we truly believe in our role as responsible members of the community. With that said, we have also planned for various charitable initiatives, to truly embody the giving spirit of Ramadan. We remain committed to identifying ways to provide our customers with memorable, convenient, and affordable shopping experiences, during Ramadan and beyond.''





Carrefour customers can enjoy reliable and speedy express deliveries through“Carrefour NOW”, which offers a wide range of groceries, delivered in under 60-minutes. Bulk zones will be set up across 13 stores*, allowing customers to buy and save more while shopping for core commodities in large quantities. This launch further showcases the retailer's continued efforts to bring convenience and affordability to its customers.





To secure availability and prices during Ramadan, Carrefour has signed agreements with 26 local farmers. These agreements supplement existing deals with local farmers who support Carrefour with providing its customers with the freshest produce. In addition, Carrefour's Private Label will stock over 2,200 products, 60 per cent of which are proudly produced in the UAE. Oil and milk will be available at the lowest prices in the market.





Carrefour will continue to lead and champion philanthropic initiatives throughout Ramadan. This includes this year's collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent to provide Ramadan boxes valued at AED 50 and AED 100, containing essentials for families in need, with 15,000 boxes available for purchase in stores and online.





Additionally, an Iftar will be hosted for orphans, in keeping with the spirit of Ramadan. The Iftar is an opportunity to bring the children together for a day of companionship, happiness, and joy. Customers can also make cash donations to the Emirates Red Crescent while checking out at cash counters. These initiatives serve as part of Carrefour's longstanding commitment to uplifting and engaging with its community, while encouraging its customers to participate.





* Bulk zone locations include City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Manar Mall (RAK), Safeer Mall (Al Fujairah), City Centre Ajman, Baniyas Mall (Abu Dhabi), Deerfields Mall (Abu Dhabi), Al Saqr Mall (Abu Dhabi), Marina Mall (Abu Dhabi), Delma Mall (Abu Dhabi), Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi), Bawadi Mall (Al Ain), and Al Jimi Mall (Al Ain).