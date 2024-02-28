Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Al-Durra Border Crossing In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 28 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, laid the foundation stone on Wednesday for the al-Durra Border Crossing Project in Aqaba governorate, linking Jordan with Saudi Arabia.Emphasizing the project's significance for Aqaba's tourism, trade, and transportation sectors, Khasawneh stressed the need for timely completion and quality services to facilitate movement.Nayef Fayez, head of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, highlighted the project's importance for regional logistics and tourism aspirations, aiming to make Aqaba a hub.The CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation, Hussein Safadi, that the al-Durra border crossing, connecting Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, will adhere to top standards, capable of serving 3.5 to 4 million passengers yearly. The construction will cover an area of 300 dunams and feature a building space of approximately 25,000 square meters.The project, costing JD 22 million and managed by Aqaba Development Corporation, will proceed in phases, with initial infrastructure work beginning in April. The comprehensive plan, designed locally, combines modern construction with cultural preservation.Accompanied by officials, Khasawneh reaffirmed commitment to the project's acceleration during his previous inspection visit in July.