European Film Awards To Be Held In Switzerland For First Time

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The 37th European Film Awards will be presented at the Lucerne Culture and Congress Centre (KKL) on December 4. It is the first time the event is being held in Switzerland.

2024 will definitely be a cinema year for Switzerland. Not only will it host the prize for the best European films of the year, but it will also be the guest of honour at the Cannes film market in May.

“By hosting the most important European film awards ceremony for the first time, Switzerland is confirming its position as a vibrant and dynamic centre of film creation at the heart of Europe,” said the Federal Office of Culture on Monday.

The events will begin in the spring and will be aimed at both the general public and the Swiss film industry. The detailed programme is currently being finalised.

The Cinémathèque suisse will be presenting a special programme of films that have won European Film Awards in the past. For one month, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) will broadcast a programme of Swiss and European films nominated and awarded at the European Film Awards on its channels and on its streaming platform Play Suisse. Finally, the European Film Awards will be broadcast live across Europe in cooperation with the SBC.

The European Film Awards were first presented in Berlin in 1988. Their aim is to promote and support the European film industry. The awards are presented each year, alternately in Berlin and another European city.

Switzerland has already received several awards, including Claude Barras in 2016 for Ma vie de courgette (My Life as a Courgette). Swiss actor Bruno Ganz received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

