Rajinikanth In Sajid Nadiadwala's Film; Filmmaker Shares Photo

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala to work with superstar Rajinikanth for his next movie. Sajid shared,“It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!”

Sajid Nadiadwala, a filmmaker and producer, has hinted at collaborating with Rajinikanth, the iconic superstar. Sharing a joyful picture of themselves.

“It's a monumental collaboration with the iconic Rajinikanth. The prospect of these two titans coming together undoubtedly ignites anticipation for something truly extraordinary.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam.

Released on February 9, Lal Salaam is a sports drama featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. with Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance.

It is directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film was initially supposed to be released during the Pongal festival in January.

Sajid Nadiadwala is a prominent Indian film producer, director, and screenwriter known for contributing to the Bollywood film industry.



He has produced numerous successful films and founded Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

