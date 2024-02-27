American porn star heavily criticized over trip to Iran

(MENAFN) United States porn actress Whitney Wright, also known as Brittni Rayne Whittington, has ignited a wave of criticism following her recent visit to Iran, as she shared photos from her trip on Instagram. The images depict Wright wearing a hijab while touring Tehran, including shots in front of the former United States Embassy, now a museum since the Iranian Revolution in 1979. The online backlash accuses Wright of expressing support for the Iranian government, raising questions about how a porn star obtained a visa for a country where pornography is reportedly punishable by death.



Wright's Instagram posts drew condemnation from critics of the Iranian government, with some expressing concerns about the nature of her visit and others highlighting the discrepancy between her profession and the conservative values upheld in Iran. Additionally, accusations of anti-Semitism surfaced, linking Wright's visit to her previous criticisms of Israel's policies, particularly regarding Gaza.



Reports indicate that the Iranian government has denied prior knowledge of Wright's trip, asserting that she received a visa like any other foreign citizen. However, officials claimed to be unaware of the "nature of her immoral and obscene occupation." The controversy surrounding Wright's visit underscores the challenges and contradictions that arise when public figures engage with countries characterized by conservative ideologies and strict moral codes. As discussions unfold online, the incident raises questions about the intersection of personal choices, political perspectives, and international diplomacy in an interconnected world.





