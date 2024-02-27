Narrowband-Iot Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Key Players, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

The global narrowband-IoT market size reached US$ 1,372.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22,733.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 36.61% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Narrowband IoT Industry:

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a low-power, wide-area network (LPWAN) technology specifically designed to facilitate long-range communications between Internet of Things (IoT) devices and cellular infrastructure. Unlike conventional mobile networks that are optimized for high data rates and low latency, NB-IoT prioritizes low power consumption, broad coverage, and cost efficiency. It operates on a narrow frequency band of just 200 kHz, which enables the transmission of small packets of data over long distances. This technology is ideal for applications that require infrequent data exchange and extended battery life, such as smart meters, agricultural sensors, and asset-tracking devices.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the narrowband IoT industry?

Narrowband IoT's low power requirement represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Devices operate for years on a single battery, which makes them particularly attractive for applications where a constant power supply is not feasible. NB-IoT penetrates through obstacles like concrete walls and underground spaces, offering a wider range of coverage. This is crucial for applications, such as smart cities, agriculture, and industrial automation where extensive reach is required, which is contributing to the growth of the market. The affordability of NB-IoT modules and their low operational costs encourage adoption, especially for businesses aiming to optimize expenses. The standardization of NB-IoT by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) adds to its credibility and ensures interoperability, which is essential for widespread adoption. The growing number of IoT applications across various sectors like healthcare, logistics, and utilities creates a natural demand for efficient, long-range communication technologies, that are perfectly suited for NB-IoT. Governments worldwide are increasingly investing in smart city projects that include utilities and infrastructure requiring long-term, low-maintenance solutions. NB-IoT is often the technology of choice for such projects.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Network Module

Breakup by Deployment:



In-Band

Guard-Band Standalone

Breakup by Device Type:



Alarm and Detector

Smart Parking

Smart Meter

Smart Lighting

Tracker

Wearables Others

Breakup by End Use:



Automotive

Agriculture

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



AT&T Inc

Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH

MediaTek Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Sequans Communications

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Sony Semiconductor Israel Ltd. (Sony Group Corporation)

Twilio Inc.

Verizon Communication Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc ZTE Corporation

