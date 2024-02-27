Man Posing As Raj Bhavan Official Arrested In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a government official posted with the Raj Bhavan in Jammu, the crime branch on Tuesday said.
The impersonator identified as Firdous Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Waskora village of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal, was arrested by a team of the Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), the agency said in a statement here.
The agency said the arrest followed the registration of a case under relevant sections of the law in Police Station CICE.
Some incriminating materials, including fake identity cards, seals and other documents used in commission of the crime have also been seized from the possession of the arrested person, the statement said, adding further investigation of the case is in progress.
Wagay was posing as the under secretary posted with the Raj Bhavan to dupe gullible victims, an official said.
