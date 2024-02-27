               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of Ecology Discussed With ICC Secretary General Preparations For COP29


2/27/2024 1:10:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A meeting was held between Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) John Denton and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

It was noted that during the meeting they discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host this year, and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation.

MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107903479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search