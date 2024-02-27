Minister Of Ecology Discussed With ICC Secretary General Preparations For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

A meeting was held between Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) John Denton and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

It was noted that during the meeting they discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host this year, and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation.