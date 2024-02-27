Minister Of Ecology Discussed With ICC Secretary General Preparations For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A meeting was held between Secretary General of the
International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) John Denton and Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
It was noted that during the meeting they discussed preparations
for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan
will host this year, and exchanged views on prospects for further
cooperation.
