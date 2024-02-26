Crown Prince Sponsors 'Crown Prince Foundation... A Path To Opportunities'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 26 (Petra) -- Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Monday sponsored the "Crown Prince Foundation... a Path to Opportunities" event at the Royal Cultural Centre, which included the launch of the Foundation's new work processes and innovative programmes and the renewal of its visual identity.The Chairperson of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, Ghassan Nuqul, talked about the "importance" of His Highness's support for youth and his belief in their abilities, noting the Foundation's commitment to achieving His Highness's visions of supporting and empowering youth.According to Naqul, the Foundation opened 24 new locations across Jordan.For her part, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Tamam Manko, announced the Foundation's new work paths: the leadership path, the sustainable community development path and the economic participation path.Manko said the work paths include a group of programmes, including establishing the College of Advanced Vocational Training to manage vocational training centres in the Kingdom and strengthen them with modern equipment to develop the quality of vocational and technical training in Jordan.