Rajasthan CM Asks HPCL To Complete Pachpadra Refinery Work Before Diwali

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has asked Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to accelerate the work of Pachpadra Refinery located in Balotra and complete it before Diwali.

He also directed HPCL to enter into long term supply agreements with investors to ensure timely sale of the products manufactured in the refinery.

Chief Minister Sharma gave the instructions while chairing a review meeting at his office on Monday over the progress of Pachpadra Refinery with HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL).

He said that the capacity to process 9 MMPTA crude oil and 2.4 MMPTA petrochemicals is being developed in Pachpadra Refinery. It is a first of its kind integrated refinery cum petro-chemical complex. At present, more than 90 per cent work has been completed in four units and seven packages in the project.

The Chief Minister said that the refinery project "will start the industrial revolution" in the state.

"This is creating employment opportunities at the local level. At present, the project is generating about 24,000 direct and 35,000 indirect employment opportunities," he said.

He said that the state will also get revenue of about Rs 6000 crore every year from the project. "Also, Rajasthan will emerge as a major center of foreign direct investment."

Chief Minister Sharma instructed HPCL to complete the pending works of the refinery on priority, so that it becomes operational soon and the supply of oil to the country and the state can be ensured as per the requirement.

He said that in addition to petrol and diesel, 35 petrochemicals and other substances will be produced in the project.

The Chief Minister also directed HPCL to prepare an action plan for effective marketing of these products.

Earlier, HPCL representatives informed the Chief Minister about the progress of the project through a presentation.

It was informed that 487 km crude oil line from Mundra (Gujarat), 230 km water line from Nachna (Jaisalmer), 75 km crude oil line from Mangla (Barmer), 85 km natural line from Bagoda (Jalore), the work of gas line and 216 km products line from Palanpur (Gujarat) are almost completed.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, and senior officials were present.