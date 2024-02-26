Pianist From US Plays Piece Mourning Victims Of Khojaly Massacre

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Famous pianist, laureate of international competitions, founder
of the National Music & Global Culture Society in the US, Doctor of
Philosophy in art history, and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan,
Professor Nargiz Aliyarova has performed the composition“Ballad
about Motherland” dedicated to the memory of the Khojaly massacre
victims, Azernews reports citing Trend .
The author of the composition is the People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Faig Sujaddinov, and the director - the founder of Old
Stone Films, Elmar Bayramov.
On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied
by Armenia's armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR's
366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery
shelling.
As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63
children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally
murdered; eight families were completely wiped out; 130 children
lost one of their parents; and 25 children lost both of their
parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children
out of 1,275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as
cruelly tortured, is still unknown.
On September 19–20, 2023, Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist
measures in Karabakh. This way, Azerbaijan's sovereignty and
territorial integrity were fully restored. On October 15, last
year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised
the national flag in Khojaly.
