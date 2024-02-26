Investornewsbreaks Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Announces Delayed Effective Date Of Reverse Split

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a software-as-a-service(“SaaS”) provider of innovative, AI-powered or artificial intelligence-enabled customer engagement solutions, today announced that it is amending the effective date for its reverse stock split. Due to an unanticipated delay in obtaining necessary regulatory clearances, the effective date was revised to Monday, March 4, 2024, where trading will begin at market open on a split-adjusted basis.
To view the full press release, visit
About Infobird Co. Ltd.
Infobird is a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) provider of innovative, AI-powered or artificial intelligence-enabled customer engagement solutions. For more information, visit Infobird's website at
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN26022024000224011066ID1107901346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.