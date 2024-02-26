(MENAFN) In a recent op-ed published by Salon, contributors Medea Benjamin and Nicholas J.S. Davies argue that Washington and its NATO allies have obstructed peace talks, leading to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and an increased risk of a full-scale war between nuclear-armed superpowers. The authors claim that, despite Ukrainians and Russians bearing the brunt of the conflict with over half a million casualties, the United States and some Western allies have impeded peace talks.



The article points to instances where diplomatic solutions were allegedly rejected, including talks between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022 and Russia's attempts to initiate discussions with the US in January 2024. The authors contend that a preliminary peace deal negotiated in March 2022 could have declared Kiev militarily neutral, akin to Austria or Switzerland, potentially ending the conflict. The proposed deal suggested resolving territorial disputes over Crimea and the breakaway Donbass republics through regional elections.



According to the op-ed, United States and United Kingdom officials intervened, persuading Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to opt for a protracted conflict with Russia to reclaim lost territories instead. The authors assert that leaders from these countries have not acknowledged their actions to their respective populations or provided explanations for their decisions.



This analysis sheds light on the geopolitical complexities surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the role of Western powers in shaping the trajectory of peace talks. The article adds to the ongoing discourse on diplomatic efforts, military interventions, and the quest for a resolution to one of the most significant geopolitical crises of recent times.





MENAFN26022024000045015687ID1107899390