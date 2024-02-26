Saudi Arabia unveils significant gas discovery at Aramco's Jufurah field

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Saudi Arabia unveiled a significant gas discovery at Aramco's Jufurah field, as announced by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.



The discovery encompasses an extra 15 trillion standard cubic feet of natural gas and 2 billion barrels of condensate within the onshore field.



“This achievement was the result of applying the highest international standards in estimating and developing hydrocarbon resources to ensure their proper exploitation,” he further mentioned in a declaration.



Prince Abdulaziz announced that reserves at the Jufurah field have now surged to 229 trillion cubic feet of gas and 75 billion barrels of condensates. Situated southeast of the Ghawar oilfield in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the Jufurah unconventional field has garnered attention due to its vast resources that necessitate sophisticated extraction techniques.



Spanning an expansive 17,000 square kilometers, the Jufurah field represents a significant asset in the kingdom's energy portfolio. The ambitious production targets set for Jufurah underscore its strategic importance.



It is anticipated that natural gas production at Jufurah will escalate to 2 billion standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of shale gas by 2030, marking a substantial increase from the 200 million scfd expected in 2025.



In addition, the field is poised to yield 418 million scfd of ethane and approximately 630,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates, further solidifying its role in Saudi Arabia's energy landscape.

