Georgian PM, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The“strategic partnership” between Georgia and Türkiye was
discussed on Friday in a meeting between Prime Minister Irakli
Kobakhidze and Ali Kaan Orbai, the Turkish Ambassador to the
country, Azernews reports citing to Agenda.
The meeting also discussed prospects for the development of
cooperation between the two countries, with the officials
highlighting matters of economic relations, including the two
states'“active” cooperation in regional geostrategic projects, the
Georgian Government Administration said.
The parties noted the existing regional projects were a“clear
example of effective and reliable partnership” between the two
countries.
They also discussed the current situation in the wider region
and emphasized the importance of peace and stability to ensure
“further development and long-term prosperity” of the region.
