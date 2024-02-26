               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian PM, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Strategic Partnership


2/26/2024 12:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The“strategic partnership” between Georgia and Türkiye was discussed on Friday in a meeting between Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Ali Kaan Orbai, the Turkish Ambassador to the country, Azernews reports citing to Agenda.

The meeting also discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries, with the officials highlighting matters of economic relations, including the two states'“active” cooperation in regional geostrategic projects, the Georgian Government Administration said.

The parties noted the existing regional projects were a“clear example of effective and reliable partnership” between the two countries.

They also discussed the current situation in the wider region and emphasized the importance of peace and stability to ensure “further development and long-term prosperity” of the region.

