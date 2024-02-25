Vodafone Named Official Sponsor Of H H The Amir Sword International Equestrian Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar was announced as the official Sponsor of the H H the Amir Sword International Equestrian Festival 2024 which was recently held at the Longines Arena in Al Shaqab.

The organizing committee of His Highness the Emir's International Show Jumping and Dressage Sword Championship announced the details of the tournament, with the participation of 138 male and female riders from 28 countries in show jumping competitions, and 14 participants in dressage competitions, with a total prize pool worth more than 650 thousand euros.

H H the Amir Sword is a key international event, with Qatar playing a vital role in the global equestrian stage. Vodafone Qatar is committed to supporting the country's efforts in hosting and organising world-class sports events, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

