Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Share New Pictures From Their Dreamy Wedding

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On February 21, 2024, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa and had a fairy-tale wedding.

Many Bollywood celebrities attended

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding and on Saturday, the two dropped in new pictures.

In the pictures, Jackky Bhagnani held Rakul Preet Singh close as the two smiled and looked at each other.

The series of photos had the perfect glimpse of the couple and details of their outfits along with a family photo.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul wrote, "We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and thank you Tarun Tahiliani for making that a reality... you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits... Love and only love for you and your team. Special mention to Mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families."

Jackky wrote, "With deep gratitude, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the incredible Tarun Tahiliani and his entire team for turning our dreams into reality on our special day. Tarun went above and beyond, not only designing my outfit but also creating stunning ensembles for my family, making each of us feel extraordinary. His dedication and attention to detail made our wedding day truly magical, as every stitch captured exactly what we had imagined. Tarun's contribution was pivotal in bringing my dream wedding to life, and for that, we are profoundly grateful."

For the wedding,

Rakul Preet Singh wore a paste lehenga which was designed by ace desginer

Tarun Tahiliani.

