Local talents produce cinema and nature-inspired designs at 3rd Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 20 January, 2024: At the third edition of the ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ festival, taking place until 21 January at the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, distinctive designs and innovative products inspired by cinema aesthetics, crafted by a select group of Emirati artists and designers, will be proudly showcased, as well as over 70 narrative films and exhibitions, 30+ workshops, and 10+ talks and panel discussions about the film industry. Dubai Culture nurtures emerging talent by providing dedicated spaces for artists’ innovations, strengthening the emirate’s cultural and creative industries. The 2024 edition supports the national tourism campaign ‘World’s Coolest Winter.’

The beauty of Al Khoos is reflected in artist Hessa Zarouni’s palm-frond products, which blend precision, aesthetics, and vibrant colours. Hessa is showcasing her work in select spaces, emphasising the excellence of traditional craftsmanship that reflects the spirit of Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert, which celebrates local culture and the Emirati heritage that harmonises with the spirit and diverse themes of the festival.

Designers Amna bin Bishr, Duna Ajlan, and Dania Ajlan, founders of One-Third Studio, were tasked with designing the trophy that will be awarded to the winners of the Al Marmoom Short-Film Competition. Named ‘Al Marmoom Roots,’ the trophy is inspired by the unique biological diversity and rich cultural legacy of the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve; its design blends the elegance and transparency of crystals with copper, with the connected roots at its base emphasising the significance of staying rooted in history, embracing local values and upholding the Emirati national identity towards safeguarding the Al Marmoom region and promoting ecological harmony.

Dubai Culture has dedicated a space at the festival site to showcase a unique range of merch designed by local talent. Among them is a collection of stories and sketchbooks inspired by the imagination of children playing games, created by artist Abdullah Al Mansoori (Ace Almansoori). The ‘Neon Camel’ brand presents a variety of sweatshirt designs inspired by the cinema industry and the sand dunes unique to Al Marmoom. Through its diverse collections, the brand aims to merge traditions and modern designs, focusing on the significance of camels in Arab culture.

Rayyan Alhamdi offers totebags designed with oryxes and deer, highlighting the beauty of Al Marmoom. Artist Reem Al Mazrooie (RALMA) presents a tote bag, a cotton handbag, and a hard-cover notebook bearing the festival’s logo on the back, as Reem is keen on her work to highlight local culture.

Salama Alfalacy’s designs reveal her passion for the falcon gazes and horses, important symbols in local culture. She is showcasing a tote bag called ‘Bridled Arabian,’ adorned with pearls and hints of gold pieces, along with the ‘Juvenile Saker’ piece, expressing the greatness of the Saker falcon. Artist Shamma Alfalasi is presenting a collection of sweatshirts, covers and notebooks with designs inspired by a captivating image of Alhubari Sanctuary in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, highlighting the country’s efforts to preserve wildlife.

The festival is held under the theme of ‘Stories at One with Nature’ in partnership with many public and private entities in Dubai, namely Dubai Film And TV Commission as Lead Partner; Proudly from Dubai, an initiative of Brand Dubai, as F&B Partner; Dubai Media Incorporated, Awaan TV and UAE Media Council as Media Partners; Dubai Municipality, DEWA, Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Hala Ride (Careem) as Supporters; and VOX Cinemas, Sandooq Al Watan, Vision3000, Gamma Engineering, Raindance, Rashid Center for People of Determination, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Akaas Visual Arts as Content Supporters.

