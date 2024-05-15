(MENAFN) In many African nations, the specter of terrorism looms large, with countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Libya, Mali, Somalia, and Sudan grappling with the presence of active Salafi-jihadi organizations, often affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Western powers have long framed their military engagements in Africa as efforts to combat terrorism and foster regional stability. However, a closer examination reveals a more intricate narrative.



Echoing sentiments expressed by Sierra Leone’s first lady, Fatima Maada, concerning the lingering effects of colonization, there exists a palpable tension between African nations and their Western counterparts, particularly regarding resource management. Maada's assertion that her country's abundant mineral wealth remains subject to external control underscores a broader pattern wherein Western powers dictate terms and stifle indigenous decision-making processes.



This interference often takes covert forms, such as backing opposition movements or fomenting internal strife to undermine governments unwilling to align with Western interests.



These actions, ostensibly undertaken in the name of security and stability, ultimately serve to perpetuate instability and unrest across the continent. By analyzing the underlying motivations behind Western military interventions, it becomes apparent that these maneuvers are integral components of a broader neo-colonial agenda aimed at maintaining Western hegemony and securing access to Africa's abundant natural resources.

