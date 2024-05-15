WWII Victory Day images displayed in Ethiopia

(MENAFN) In Ethiopia, a poignant photo exhibition marking Victory Day opened its doors on Tuesday, organized by the Russian House to honor the pivotal role played by the Soviet Union in defeating fascism during World War II. The exhibition presents a visual narrative showcasing the significant contributions and sacrifices made by the Soviet people in securing victory against the forces of fascism.



According to the Russian House, the exhibition aims to provide Ethiopian visitors with a historical perspective on humanity's defining moment – the triumph over fascism – and to highlight the profound cost borne by the Soviet populace in achieving this victory.



Moreover, the exhibition serves as a reminder of the broader context of World War II, with some historians tracing its origins back to fascist Italy's invasion of Ethiopia in October 1935, preceding the more widely recognized commencement of the war with Germany's invasion of Poland in September 1939.



In addition to the exhibition, Ethiopia also witnessed an 'Immortal Regiment' march on Wednesday, where participants carried photographs of their relatives who fought in the war. This march serves as a poignant tribute to the sacrifices made by individuals and families during the conflict.



The conclusion of World War II was marked by Nazi Germany's signing of an act of surrender on May 8, 1945, a momentous event that continues to be commemorated globally as Victory Day. Through initiatives like the photo exhibition and the 'Immortal Regiment' march, Ethiopia joins the international community in honoring the enduring legacy of those who contributed to the defeat of fascism during this pivotal period in history.

