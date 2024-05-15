African country`s army to coach Chechnya

(MENAFN) Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, revealed on Saturday that Guinea-Bissau's President, Oumarou Sissokou Embalo, has requested military training for soldiers from his country at the Russian University of Special Forces (RUS) in Chechnya. This announcement came following a meeting between Kadyrov and Embalo during the latter's visit to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, as part of a working visit to Russia.



In a statement shared on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov highlighted the discussions held between him and Embalo, focusing on potential areas of cooperation and the enhancement of friendly relations between Guinea-Bissau and Chechnya. Embalo expressed his country's readiness for possible collaboration across various sectors, underscoring the importance of strengthening fraternal ties between Guinea-Bissau and the Chechen Republic.



Embalo's visit to Grozny followed his participation in the May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, where he also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During their meeting, Putin extended Russia's willingness to provide a larger quota for students from Guinea-Bissau to pursue education in Russia, emphasizing the solidarity between the two nations on global issues and their shared perspectives on the need for a multipolar world order and security concerns.



The potential collaboration between Guinea-Bissau and Chechnya in military training reflects a broader effort to foster bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two countries. As discussions progress, both sides aim to explore avenues for mutual benefit and further strengthen the bonds of friendship and partnership between Guinea-Bissau and the Chechen Republic.

