Survivor discovered five days following collision of construction in South Africa

(MENAFN) In a remarkable turn of events following the devastating collapse of a five-story building in South Africa's city of George, a survivor has been miraculously recovered from the rubble after being trapped for five days. The collapse, which occurred during the building's construction, resulted in the tragic loss of 20 lives, with numerous others still unaccounted for.



Reports indicate that the building collapse, which occurred while approximately 81 workers were on site, has left a trail of devastation and uncertainty. However, amidst the rubble and despair, hope emerged as rescue teams tirelessly worked to locate and extricate survivors.



The discovery of the survivor, identified as Gabriel Gambe, a 33-year-old tiler, has been hailed as nothing short of a miracle by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Footage capturing the dramatic rescue has circulated on social media, offering a glimpse into the intense efforts of emergency personnel and responders.



The rescue operation, which involved over 100 personnel aided by sniffer dogs, has been fraught with challenges, including the risk of further collapses and the need for heavy lifting equipment to clear debris. Despite these obstacles, the unwavering dedication of rescue teams has persisted, driven by the determination to save lives.



The miraculous survival of Gabriel Gambe follows the earlier rescue of 29-year-old Delvin Safels, whose emotional voice messages to loved ones captivated the nation and underscored the human toll of the tragedy. As rescue efforts continue, the discovery of survivors serves as a beacon of hope amid the somber aftermath of the building collapse.

