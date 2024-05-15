Seven Indian Golfers Including Diksha And Pranavi To Tee Up In Germany

(MENAFN- IANS) Brandenburg, Berlin, May 15 (IANS) Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, the two in-form golfers will be in the group of seven Indians at the Euros 300,000 Amundi German Masters.

Apart from Diksha and Pranavi, the other Indians are Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh, who has received an invitation, as has amateur Avani Prashanth, who also played the event last year.

There are 132 players in the 72-hole event at the Seddiner See course, just outside Berlin. The cut will be applied after 36 holes and the top-60 and ties will play the final two rounds.

Diksha Dagar will also represent India at the Olympic Games in Paris, where she will be joined by Aditi Ashok, who is playing on the LPGA Tour in the US. Last year Diksha was leading the event at one stage, before she finished third.

It was one of the three Top-3 finishes she had in 2023, when she also finished third in the LET Order of Merit. She won the Czech ladies Open and was third at the Amundi German Masters and the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Pranavi Urs was T-7 last week in Aramco Series Korea, while Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Amandeep Drall are trying to get back they Tours cards for LET. Sneha Singh, winner of the Hero Order of Merit on the domestic Tour in 2023, will be hoping to make it big and amateur Avani Prashanth expected to turn pro at the end of the year is keen on making a mark among professionals, too.

The defending champion is Czech Republic's Kristyna Napoleaova who beat England's Cara Gainer in a playoff last year. The field also includes two former Order of Merit winners with reigning Race to Costa del Sol champion Trichat Cheenglab and South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace.

Four winners from the 2024 LET season will be vying to add another title with England's Bronte Law (Lalla Meryem Cup), Alexandra Forsterling (Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF – Tampa), Mariajo Uribe (Women's NSW Open) and Manon De Roey (Investec SA Women's Open) all in town.