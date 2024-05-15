Pentagon: Working Very Hard To Get Aid To Ukraine As Soon As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pentagon is making every effort to ensure the delivery of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible under the two latest defence packages.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The US defense official said they were working very hard to get the aid to Ukraine as soon as possible.

According to him, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is difficult, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend the territory of their country, and the United States intends to provide them with assistance.

The Pentagon spokesman stated that they would do everything they could to provide Ukraine with critical ammunition and other supplies they needed.

As reported by Ukrinform, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his visit to Kyiv, stressed the US side's desire to ensure Ukraine's success on the battlefield.