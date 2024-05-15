UAE’s dnata reveals strategic vision for growth through mergers, acquisitions

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of dnata Holding Group, a prominent provider of airport and travel services across over 30 countries, revealed the company's strategic vision for growth through mergers and acquisitions. CEO Steve Allen disclosed that dnata is actively seeking opportunities for potential partnerships across various companies and geographic regions, with a particular focus on South America. Allen highlighted the immense potential for market expansion in South America, citing countries like Brazil as promising avenues for growth.



Allen emphasized dnata's intent to pursue a diverse portfolio of mergers and acquisitions, with a specific emphasis on targeting small and medium-sized entities. This strategic approach aligns with dnata's overarching goal of enhancing its global footprint and strengthening its presence in key markets.



Furthermore, Allen underscored the significance of the ground handling sector at airports, emphasizing the potential for extensive integration opportunities on a global scale. This recognition of the importance of ground handling services reflects dnata's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions across the aviation industry value chain.



Established in 1959, dnata stands as a sister company to Emirates Airlines, boasting a diverse range of operations that encompass airline catering services, baggage and cargo handling, as well as travel reservation services. The company's robust financial performance underscores its resilience and adaptability in navigating the complexities of the global aviation landscape. According to dnata's recently released annual report, profits surged more than fourfold in the fiscal year ending March 31, reaching an impressive 1.4 billion dirhams (USD381.2 million). This notable financial achievement further solidifies dnata's position as a leading player in the aviation and travel services sector, poised for sustained growth and expansion on a global scale.

