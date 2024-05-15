EU struggles to counter China's global influence amid increased infrastructure investment

(MENAFN) The European Union finds itself grappling with the formidable challenge of countering China's burgeoning influence on the global stage, particularly evident in Beijing's adeptness at funneling substantial infrastructure investments into countries across the Global South. European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, underscored the intricate hurdles posed by the EU's bureaucratic processes and stringent environmental and social regulations, hindering the bloc's ability to effectively compete with China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.



In remarks conveyed via the Financial Times and highlighted by Sky News Arabia, Urpilainen delineated the contemporary geopolitical landscape as one characterized by intense competition among global powers. She elucidated the palpable disparity in approach between the EU and China, with the latter offering swift and sizable financial commitments coupled with expedited project execution, thereby outmaneuvering the EU's more methodical investment strategy.



Urpilainen acknowledged China's strategic acumen, particularly evident in its engagements across Africa where tangible outcomes of cooperation manifest in the form of infrastructural developments such as stadiums, railways, ports, and roads. This tangible presence serves as a testament to China's assertive approach in advancing its geopolitical and economic interests, amplifying its influence across diverse regions.



The scale of China's Belt and Road Initiative underscores its formidable reach, with investments surpassing nearly a trillion euros across 152 countries from 2013 to the middle of last year, as per data from the American Enterprise Institute. This monumental investment spree underscores China's concerted efforts to bolster its global footprint and enhance its strategic positioning, further intensifying the competition for influence on the global stage.



As the EU grapples with navigating this landscape of heightened geopolitical competition, the imperative to recalibrate its international investment strategy becomes increasingly pronounced. Addressing the challenges posed by China's assertive infrastructure investment push necessitates a concerted effort to streamline bureaucratic processes and adapt regulatory frameworks, ensuring the EU remains a formidable player in shaping the global order while effectively countering China's expanding influence.

MENAFN15052024000045015682ID1108216171