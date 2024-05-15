How West effects Africa utilizing neocolonial press

(MENAFN) In her seminal work "The Press in Africa" dating back to the 1960s, Rosalynde Ainslie underscored a profound truth: Africa's quest for true independence hinges upon wresting control over its media landscape. Ainslie's insights, rooted in a pivotal era of decolonization, illuminate the enduring significance of media sovereignty in shaping African narratives and perceptions.



From its inception, the media has wielded a formidable influence far beyond the mere dissemination of information. It serves as a potent instrument in shaping public opinion, molding collective consciousness, and delineating societal identities. For nascent African nations grappling with the complexities of independence, control over the media was, and remains, paramount.



Yet, throughout the 20th century, Africa found itself ensnared in a web of neocolonial manipulation, where interaction with the global community was often skewed in favor of former colonial powers and the United States. Bereft of equitable cultural and informational exchange, African countries were relegated to the periphery – either subjects of scrutiny or passive recipients of external narratives.



The legacy of colonialism permeated Africa's media landscape, embedding vestiges of dependency and orientation towards erstwhile colonial metropoles. Despite evolving over time, Africa's mass media continued to bear the imprints of external influence, perpetuating narratives that echoed the agendas of former colonizers and global powers.



The post-independence era witnessed a subtle yet insidious transformation in the nature of neocolonial control. Rather than wane, the influence exerted by external actors often intensified, assuming new forms and adapting to geopolitical shifts. With the demise of the bipolar world order, this influence burgeoned, attaining near-total hegemony over Africa's media ecosystem.



In this paradigm, Africa grapples not merely with a legacy of colonialism but with a contemporary reality of neocolonial entanglement, wherein media sovereignty remains a distant aspiration. The struggle for true independence extends beyond political and economic realms to encompass the fundamental right to shape one's own narrative – a battle that remains unresolved in Africa's ongoing quest for self-determination.

