Amir Meets Indonesian President-Elect And Vice President-Elect

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received this morning at the Amiri Diwan, HE General Prabowo Subianto, the President-elect and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, and HE Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the Vice President-elect, and their accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country to participate in the fourth Qatar Economic Forum.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir renewed his congratulations to the Indonesian President-elect on his victory in the elections, wishing him success in his duties, and expressing his desire for further development and growth in the relations between the two countries.

For his part, HE General Prabowo Subianto expressed his gratitude to HH the Amir for his congratulations and for the warm welcome and hospitality, wishing HH good health and well-being, and continuous success and prosperity for Qatar.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the strong relations between the two countries, as well as the means to support and enhance them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by several ministers and senior officials.