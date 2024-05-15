Dubai Developer Announces Projects Exceeding AED 1 Billion

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Prestige One Developments has announced a new wave of luxury developments valued at over AED 1 billion. As a leading developer, the company has consistently launched projects that epitomise luxury and innovation.

Under the guidance of CEO Ajmal Saifi, Prestige One Developments has carved a niche in the market for its unsurpassed attention to detail and its penchant for locations that transform the concept of home into an experience of elegant living. Furthermore, Ajmal Saifi's strategic direction has propelled the company to the forefront of the industry, where it is recognised for their iconic developments.

Building on the success of past ventures, Prestige One Developments is steadfast in its commitment to bringing more world-class projects to Dubai. Recently, the company has unveiled several flagship projects in major areas of the city.

One of the latest to join their lineup is The Waterway, strategically located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City. This project is poised to offer an exclusive lifestyle with direct access to crystal lagoons and exciting waterfront amenities.

Adding to the list, Seaside is set to rise in the highly anticipated Dubai Islands. In proximity to the Dubai Islands Mall and a selection of fine restaurants, Seaside promises the experience of having its residents enjoy life between the city and the sea.

Further expanding its portfolio is The Place, Prestige One Developments’ second project in Sports City. As a high-end residential project, it is designed to cater to those who seek an active lifestyle without compromising on luxury and comfort.

Venturing into prestigious villas, Prestige One Developments presents The Luxe Villa in The Palm. This development aims to redefine the essence of upscale living and introduce a new level of luxury and exclusivity in one of the most coveted locations in Dubai.

Each project by Prestige One Developments is a testament to their commitment to excellence, quality, and a customer-centric approach. With these new developments, the company is setting new standards in the real estate sector.

“The launch of this more than AED 1 billion portfolio of luxury developments embodies our philosophy to exceed expectations in creating sustainable, innovative, and premium living spaces,” said CEO Ajmal Saifi.

As Dubai continues to attract international investors and residents seeking premium living experiences, Prestige One Developments remains dedicated to delivering projects that exceed expectations and offer a slice of the extraordinary. With numerous ambitious projects still in the pipeline, the company is set to sustain its presence in the city for the years to come.





