Extension Of Railway Line To Kupwara: Admin Seeks Data For 'Final Location Survey'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a latest development vis-à-vis the extension of approximately 33.7 kilometre long railway line from Sopore to Kupwara under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, the Kupwara administration has sought latest requisite data from various offices in the district for the purpose of 'Final Location Survey' (FLS) by the Railway authorities.
“Dy. Chief Engineer/C-II, Northern Railway, USBRL Project, Banihal vide communication under reference has conveyed that Northern Railway is conducting the Final Location Survey (FLS) for extending the Railway Line from Sopore to Kupwara. An assessment of the anticipated traffic on this proposed new line has to be made as a part of the project report which will help in deciding the requisite infrastructure at various stations,” reads a communiqué by ADC Kupwara to General Manager DIC, Chief Agricultural Officer, ARTO, Assistant Director FCS&CA, Area Marketing Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperatives Society Kupwara and Executive Officer MC Kupwara/Handwara/Langate.
“Now therefore, you are requested to provide latest data pertaining to your respective departments with regard to the population of the towns in the Project area and the transportation requirement for various commodities i.e Food Grains, Fertilizer, Cement, Diesel, Petrol, Steel Etc for the Project Area,” reads the communiqué.
“This requires your personal attention and needs to be submitted to this Office (ADC Office) within 03 days positively,” reads the communiqué further.
