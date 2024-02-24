Native Language And History Teachers To Be Paid Additional Bonus In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nationally certified native language and literature and history teachers will be paid an additional monthly bonus. Bonus payment will start from January 1, 2025. In the relevant draft decision, it was envisaged that this would start from the beginning of the 2024/25 academic year, that is, from September 2024, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

According to the presidential decree“On the state program for the implementation of Uzbekistan – 2030 Strategy in the Year of Youth and Business Support”, starting from January 1, 2025, a number of pedagogues will be paid an additional monthly bonus of 50% compared to their tariff rate.

In this case, the bonus is paid to those who have a certificate of the appropriate level obtained in the national evaluation system of the Agency for Evaluating Knowledge and Skills under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations in the subjects of native language and literature and history in the general secondary educational institutions of the Ministry of Preschool and School Education and who teach these subjects.

It was decided to introduce a management certification system for directors of general secondary educational institutions. The director is certified every five years.

It should be noted that in the state program draft, it was envisaged that the payment of bonuses to teachers of the native language and literature and history subjects with a certificate will start from the 2024/25 academic year.