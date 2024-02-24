Native Language And History Teachers To Be Paid Additional Bonus In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nationally certified native language and literature and history
teachers will be paid an additional monthly bonus. Bonus payment
will start from January 1, 2025. In the relevant draft decision, it
was envisaged that this would start from the beginning of the
2024/25 academic year, that is, from September 2024, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
According to the presidential decree“On the state program for
the implementation of Uzbekistan – 2030 Strategy in the Year of
Youth and Business Support”, starting from January 1, 2025, a
number of pedagogues will be paid an additional monthly bonus of
50% compared to their tariff rate.
In this case, the bonus is paid to those who have a certificate
of the appropriate level obtained in the national evaluation system
of the Agency for Evaluating Knowledge and Skills under the
Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations in the
subjects of native language and literature and history in the
general secondary educational institutions of the Ministry of
Preschool and School Education and who teach these subjects.
It was decided to introduce a management certification system
for directors of general secondary educational institutions. The
director is certified every five years.
It should be noted that in the state program draft, it was
envisaged that the payment of bonuses to teachers of the native
language and literature and history subjects with a certificate
will start from the 2024/25 academic year.
