Biden Announces More Than 500 New Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is imposing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia over its ongoing war against Ukraine and the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

U.S. President Joe Biden said this in a statement ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Alexei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin's fiercest opposition leader. These sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny's imprisonment as well as Russia's financial sector, defense industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents. They will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home," he said.

EU adopts 13th package of sanctions against Russia

Biden added that the U.S. was also imposing new export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for providing backdoor support for Russia's war machine.

"We are taking action to further reduce Russia's energy revenues. And I've directed my team to strengthen support for civil society, independent media, and those who fight for democracy around the world," he added.

Among other things, Biden noted the struggle of the brave Ukrainian people and once again called on the U.S. House of Representatives to approve the bill with assistance for Ukraine.

"Two years into this war, the people of Ukraine continue to fight with tremendous courage. But they are running out of ammunition. Ukraine needs more supplies from the United States to hold the line against Russia's relentless attacks, which are enabled by arms and ammunition from Iran and North Korea. That's why the House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental bill, before it's too late," he said.

"Now is the time for us to stand strong with Ukraine and stand united with our Allies and partners. Now is the time to prove that the United States stands up for freedom and bows down to no one," Biden concluded.

On February 23, the European Union adopted a 13th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting 106 individuals and 88 legal entities.

Photo: Wade Vandervort