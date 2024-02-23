UN: Herat Earthquake Hits Afghan Pregnant Women Hardest

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

According to a joint report by the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank, the European Union, and the Asian Development Bank, the recent earthquake in Herat province has affected 275,000 people, with the majority being pregnant women.

The joint report of these organizations, published on Wednesday, states that this earthquake has caused $217 million in direct physical damage and left $78.9 million in other damages.

According to this report, more than 275,000 people have been affected by the earthquake in Herat province, including 17,358 pregnant women, 17,146 children, 3,976 households with severe disabilities, 3,207 elderly households, 6,806 households headed by women, 3,176 people with chronic diseases, and 147,000 children under 18 years old.

According to these organizations, the highest cost of this earthquake has been incurred by women-led businesses.

According to the statistics of these organizations, in the earthquakes on October 7, 11, and 15, more than 1,500 people were killed and over 2,600 others were injured, requiring $402.9 million for the reconstruction of the affected parts of this province.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also emphasized the destructive consequences of the Herat earthquake in a report, stating that women and children have borne the brunt of this natural disaster and require urgent support.

Afghanistan has been dubbed as the“most dangerous country for mothers” in Asia, as concerns have been raised about the lack of access for pregnant women to health facilities, the shortage of healthcare personnel, and medicine in the country.

Previously, the United Nations Population Fund had emphasized in a report that about 7,500 pregnant women have been affected by the recent earthquakes in Herat.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram