Instagram Backlash: Karnataka BJP Deletes Reel Featuring PM Modi After Australian Singer Lenka Objects

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Instagram account of BJP Karnataka stirred controversy by sharing a reel featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by the popular song "Everything at Once" by Australian songwriter and singer Lenka Kripac. However, the reel was swiftly deleted after Lenka Kripac expressed objection to the unauthorized use of her song, highlighting the importance of obtaining permission for such usage.

Lenka Kripac, upon discovering the Instagram reel created by BJP Karnataka using her song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promptly disapproved of its use. Commenting on the post, she said "I do not approve this song use," prompting a swift reaction from social media users.

In response to a dismissive comment suggesting the use of the song in a reel did not require approval, Lenka clarified, "If there is an advertising or political message, you need permission."

In the wake of Lenka's objection, BJP Karnataka took down the controversial reel. However, netizens managed to capture screenshots of both the now-deleted reel and Lenka's remarks, leading to the dissemination of this incident across various social media platforms. The episode sheds light on the significance of seeking permission, particularly in instances involving political or promotional content.

