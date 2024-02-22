Remote Patient Monitoring Market Is Booming With A CAGR Of 15.4% During 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Remote Patient Monitoring Market

: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global remote patient monitoring market share . The global

market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.96 Billion by

2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during

2023-2028.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a healthcare practice that allows medical professionals to monitor patients' health and vital signs from a distance. It uses technology to collect and transmit patient data, allowing healthcare providers to closely monitor their patients' well-being without the need for frequent in-person visits. It involves using various medical devices, such as wearable sensors, mobile apps, and connected medical equipment, which track and record essential health metrics. These metrics often include blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen and glucose levels, depending on the patient's specific medical needs. It collects data securely transmitted to healthcare providers through RPM to analyze it in real time. It allows for early detection of any concerning trends or anomalies, enabling timely interventions and adjustments to the patient's treatment plan. Additionally, remote patient monitoring offers several benefits, including improved patient outcomes, reduced hospital readmissions, and enhanced patient engagement in their healthcare.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Trends and Drivers:

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Device Type:



Blood Pressure Monitor

Glucose Monitor

Heart Rate Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Respiratory Monitor Others

Breakup by Application:



Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment and Monitoring

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring Others

Breakup by End-Use:



Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Abbott Laboratories

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OSI Systems Inc. Roche Holding AG

Recent Developments:



In 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. developed the obstetrics monitoring solution, which includes Avalon CL fetal and maternal pod and patch for remote monitoring to support fetal and maternal monitoring. In 2022, GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation) partnered with AMC health that allows clinicians to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) as a virtual care solution that extends patient care outside the hospital to the home environment.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

