Unity In Diversity: Black History Experience Lights Up Brooklyn With Juneteenth NY And Light Of Gold PR Partnership

- Athenia Rodney, Founder & CEO of Juneteenth NYCBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 'Unity in Diversity: Black History Month Experience 2024,' scheduled for Saturday, February 24th, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Flatbush Central Caribbean Marketplace, is gearing up to be an extraordinary celebration. Located at 2123 Caton Ave, this powerful event brings together Culture, Art, Business, and Black History Education to honor and explore the richness of African American heritage during Black History Month.The collaborative efforts of Debra Dixon-Anderson of Light of Gold PR and Athenia Rodney of Juneteenth NY showcase the unity, diversity and excellence within our community. The Event will also be a Fundraiser to contribute to support the Christopher Community Avenue School. The Event is dedicated to raising funds and collecting essential items for students and families. These donation items including clothing items, Shoes, non-perishables, hygiene products, and cash donations. The initiative also includes donating and setting up flat screen TVs and Technology items at the school to bolster the educational resources and environment for students.Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, is an annual observance in the United States that highlights and honors the achievements, contributions, and history of African Americans. It takes place throughout the month of February. The idea originated with historian Carter G. Woodson, who established Negro History Week in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.During Black History Month, various events, educational programs, and cultural activities are organized to commemorate the achievements of African Americans. Schools, community centers, and cultural institutions often host exhibitions, lectures, and performances that focus on the rich tapestry of black history, from the struggles of the civil rights movement to the cultural impact of African Americans in fields such as art, music, science, literature, and sports.Black History Month serves as a time for reflection, education, and celebration, fostering a sense of pride and unity within the African American community while promoting a broader understanding of the importance of black history for all Americans. Black History Month is even more important to education and share our rich culture since so many states censuring funding, deviating and there are more states around the country dismantling Black HistoryAthenia Rodney shared,“I celebrate Black History Month to honor and uplift the rich tapestry of African heritage, and embrace cooperative economics to empower small Black businesses. Working in partnership is the cornerstone of success for any enterprise, and it brings me great joy to join forces with Debra and Light of Gold PR for this Black History Month Experience at the Flatbush Caribbean Marketplace.”Debra Dixon-Anderson states,“It is truly exciting to partner with long-time fellow Sister Business Owner, Friend and Colleague, Athenia Rodney of Juneteenth NY to curate an all encompassing Black History Month Experience that promotes Black History Education, Drumming, Live Entertainment, Delicious Food and more! Black History is so important especially now when it is being dismantled and erased across the country in our Schools and Institutions. It has truly been an honor. Additionally to leverage our individual zones of genius is both a thrilling and powerful reminder of the true power of collaboration.”The Live Performances will not disappoint and include:Nation of OneRhythm in Blue (Drum Corps)Fabulous Sponsors:Brooklyn BlendVendors:The Printing BlockPerez Beauty LabsEVENTS LINEUP FOR THE COMING MONTHS:Sunday, February 19 - Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Black Restaurant Coalition Restaurant Week (NYC)Thursday. March 21, 2024 - Gold Women's Biz Connect Conference (Harlem, New York)Thursday. April 18, 2024 - Gold Biz Connect Speed Networking (Harlem, New York)Friday to Sunday, June 14 -16, 2024 - Juneteenth (Brooklyn, New York)Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Gold Wellness Alzheimer's event (TBA)October 2024 - Women's Wellness Event (TBA)December 2024 - Kwanzaa Event (TBA)Tickets: FREE, $15 donation is suggested. Donations and essential items such as clothing, shoes, non-perishables, hygiene products, requested.Register:More information, email us at ... or call 646-522-9869.ABOUT JUNETEENTH NY:Juneteenth NYC became a 501c3 Non-Profit in 2021. Education and empowerment are at the heart of how they service the community. Juneteenth NY helps businesses create events with a purpose. Their Juneteenth NYC Summit has been a staple for Black Entrepreneurs to increase growth through masterminds, book discussions, blogs, presentations, and monthly learning labs since 2009. Juneteenth NYC is an organization designed to celebrate and empower the Black community. Each year features a theme that seeks to educate the Black community on its history while also changing the narrative of the devastating impact of slavery. Juneteenth NYCTM stands at the forefront of empowerment, dedicated to catalyzing the growth and amplification of BIPOC-owned businesses. By strategically positioning these enterprises for global expansion and providing a platform for national media visibility, we pave the way for their ascent, fostering opportunities to scale and thrive in a diverse, equitable, and inclusive market landscape through our engaging courses, workshops and events.For more information, please visit andABOUT LIGHT OF GOLD PR, MARKETING, AND CONSULTING LLC:Light of Gold PR, Marketing, and Consulting LLC​, a 17 year old boutique PR Firm that specializes in public relations, marketing, brand management, media relations, promotions, reputation management, writing and content, web development, digital and technology. We shed light on the gold that exists in organizations, businesses, and individuals. We work to expose the hidden treasures that exist in an organization and bring these treasures to light through. Light of Gold PR, Marketing, and Consulting's​ No. 1 goal​ is to position its clients for success. Gold Wellness Circle began as an Wellness Initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Gold Wellness Circle became a 501c3 Non-Profit in 2023. We are committed to providing resources to Caregivers, those going through Breast Cancer in particular, in addition to Alzheimer's Resources. We curate programming that incorporates exercise, education, wellness, community, resources, and more. Please visit and .

