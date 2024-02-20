Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi, Predicts Congress Anyay As Yatra Faces Headwinds

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched a fresh attack on the Gandhis, predicting electoral doom for the Congress wherever their \"Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra\" passes. He claimed the campaign coincides with Congress party infighting and predicted \"Anyay\" (injustice) for the party where the Yatra goes Read | Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' to be paused, Congress leader to appear before civil court in Sultanpur on TuesdayAddressing a separate event, Sarma lambasted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of lacking substance and peddling \"lies.\" He criticised Gandhi for criticising Modi while using infrastructure built by his government and questioned his tour's motives. The BJP echoed Sarma's views, predicting nationwide losses for Congress due to the Yatra Read | Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a rider 'Samajwadi Party will not participate until...'Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi took a veiled jab at Modi, claiming he witnessed people \"lying drunk on roads\" in Varanasi, Modi's constituency. He linked this to his vision of an unequal India where power and resources are concentrated in the hands of a few. These comments come as the Yatra nears Varanasi, potentially setting the stage for a direct confrontation Read | Himanta tells a 'tale', says Rahul Gandhi asked Congress MLAs to disrupt Assam Assembly during Bharat Jodo Nyay YatraRahul Gandhi was summoned by MP/MLA court on February 20 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference. The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra, according to a report by Livemint a post on microblogging website X, Ramesh informed that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which has entered its 37th day today, will be paused on Tuesday morning and will resume from Fursatganj in Amethi at 2 pm.\"Rahul Gandhi has been issued a summons to appear in the District Civil Court in Sultanpur tomorrow, February 20th, morning in connection with a defamation case filed by a BJP leader on August 4th, 2018. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will, therefore, pause tomorrow morning and will resume the February 20th program at 2 pm from Fursatganj in Amethi,\" the Congress leader posted on X.Rahul Gandhi was subsequently granted bail by a special court in Sultanpur in this defamation case dating back to 2018.

