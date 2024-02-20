Princess Sumaya Meets JAF Senior Officers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Sumaya, president of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), on Monday met with Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Yusuf Ahmed Hunaiti, and several senior officers of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) during their visit to the Royal Society and Princess Sumaya University for Technology.

Princess Sumaya expressed her pride and appreciation for the JAF, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She commended their role in maintaining national security, protecting citizens, and defending the borders.

Princess Sumaya emphasised the importance of the JAF in mitigating the impact of natural disasters, acknowledging their efforts in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake in 2023.



She also praised the JAF for their humanitarian initiatives, including building field hospitals in Palestine and Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the people and strengthen their resilience.

Hunaiti highlighted the importance of keeping up with technological advancements in cyber security to protect individuals, businesses, information and infrastructure.



He emphasised the use of drones in the military's operations and the significance of artificial intelligence in finding vital solutions for daily defence operations, large data analysis, data protection and cyber security.