Paper Leak Allegations In UP Police Exam To Be Probed

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 20 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has constituted an internal committee to enquire into all allegations of paper leak and viral question papers and answer sheets on social media.

The recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra said that the board had constituted an internal committee in view of the problems being reported by the candidates on social media.

She said Additional Director General (ADG) rank officer Ashok Kumar Singh will head the committee.

She added that further action will be decided accordingly.

Investigations would be done regarding the viral question paper and answer sheet.

"This committee is within the Board and will assess the process of improvements, if required, for future recruitments and attempt to verify the unverified claims being made on social media after the examination was completed," she said.

Mishra further said, "No paper was uploaded before the exam on social media. Everything came after the exam. The question paper is given to the candidate to take home also. So, we need to define the basis of their claims. Whether they are creating it or alleging something. For that I have formulated an internal committee within the Board to read all these posts and see what the claims are."

She said the focus of the Board and the state government is always on complete transparency and merit.

"We also have all the viral things, the number of questions which have gone viral and how many have appeared in the question paper and whether they have gone viral before, after or during the examination, these are also being investigated," the Chairman added.

Earlier, some aspirants have been demanding probe into problems faced by them during recruitment exams held on Saturday and Sunday in which nearly 48 lakh aspirants participated.

Moreover, as many as 244 people were arrested for indulging in fraudulent activities during Uttar Pradesh's Police recruitment exam for the posts of 60,244 constables.

