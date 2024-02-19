               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Announces Number Of Enterprises Founded In Nation's Liberated Lands In 2023


2/19/2024 3:14:00 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Some 147 new enterprises and organizations and 2,662 new individual entrepreneurs were established in 2023 in Azerbaijan's districts liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

According to the report of the State Statistics Committee, the number of newly created enterprises and organizations increased by 45.5% and the number of individual entrepreneurs by 23.4% compared to the previous year. Thus, 101 new enterprises and organizations and 2,157 new subjects of individual entrepreneurship were created in 2022 in the districts liberated from occupation.

Meanwhile, during the reporting period, the largest number of enterprises and organizations were established in Aghdam (35), Jabrayil (22), and Lachin (19) districts, and the largest number of individual entrepreneurship subjects were in Aghdam (994), Fuzuli (632), and Lachin (273).

The table below shows the list of newly established enterprises and organizations and subjects of individual entrepreneurship in the released districts for the last year.

Liberated territories Enterprises and organizations Individual entrepreneurs
Aghdam 35 994
Fuzuli 15 632
Lachin 19 273
Gubadli 10 188
Jabrayil 22 176
Kalbajar 14 145
Zangilan 15 108
Shusha 7 64
Khojavend 7 54
Khojaly 3 26
Khankendi 2

