Azerbaijan Announces Number Of Enterprises Founded In Nation's Liberated Lands In 2023

According to the report of the State Statistics Committee, the number of newly created enterprises and organizations increased by 45.5% and the number of individual entrepreneurs by 23.4% compared to the previous year. Thus, 101 new enterprises and organizations and 2,157 new subjects of individual entrepreneurship were created in 2022 in the districts liberated from occupation.

Meanwhile, during the reporting period, the largest number of enterprises and organizations were established in Aghdam (35), Jabrayil (22), and Lachin (19) districts, and the largest number of individual entrepreneurship subjects were in Aghdam (994), Fuzuli (632), and Lachin (273).

The table below shows the list of newly established enterprises and organizations and subjects of individual entrepreneurship in the released districts for the last year.