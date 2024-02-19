Azerbaijan Announces Number Of Enterprises Founded In Nation's Liberated Lands In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Some 147 new
enterprises and organizations and 2,662 new individual
entrepreneurs were established in 2023 in Azerbaijan's districts
liberated from occupation, Trend reports.
According to the report of the State Statistics Committee, the
number of newly created enterprises and organizations increased by
45.5% and the number of individual entrepreneurs by 23.4% compared
to the previous year. Thus, 101 new enterprises and organizations
and 2,157 new subjects of individual entrepreneurship were created
in 2022 in the districts liberated from occupation.
Meanwhile, during the reporting period, the largest number of
enterprises and organizations were established in Aghdam (35),
Jabrayil (22), and Lachin (19) districts, and the largest number of
individual entrepreneurship subjects were in Aghdam (994), Fuzuli
(632), and Lachin (273).
The table below shows the list of newly established enterprises
and organizations and subjects of individual entrepreneurship in
the released districts for the last year.
| Liberated territories
| Enterprises and organizations
| Individual entrepreneurs
| Aghdam
| 35
| 994
| Fuzuli
| 15
| 632
| Lachin
| 19
| 273
| Gubadli
| 10
| 188
| Jabrayil
| 22
| 176
| Kalbajar
| 14
| 145
| Zangilan
| 15
| 108
| Shusha
| 7
| 64
| Khojavend
| 7
| 54
| Khojaly
| 3
| 26
| Khankendi
|
| 2
