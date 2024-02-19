Everyday Woman Holds Event In Las Vegas For Women Professionals And Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Photo and video shoot for women owned businesses

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everyday Woman is thrilled to announce the recent successful women's travel experience to Las Vegas as part of the renowned Iconic Woman Experience. The recent event in Las Vegas featured an unforgettable combination of professional makeovers, photography and video shoots to elevate their personal and professional brand image.The attendees included: Kashmira Contractor, Michelle Weihman, Tracy Nosal and we missed Coree Sullivan who couldn't attend. These fabulous entrepreneurs also had the exclusive opportunity to join the co-founders of Everyday Woman for an exclusive dinner at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant at the Paris Hotel where they engaged in meaningful conversations about their aspirations and business goals. As a company that specializes in empowering women to elevate their brand through publicity, visibility, and social media, Everyday Woman is dedicated to providing women with the resources and support they need to thrive in their respective industries."We are excited to offer women another chance to be part of this iconic experience, where they can truly transform their personal and professional brand," said Galit Ventura-Rozen, the visionary co-founder behind Everyday Woman. "At Everyday Woman, we believe that when people know who you are, they will be more inclined to hire your services or purchase your products, and our Iconic Woman Experience is designed to make this a reality for women." shared Angela Giles, co founder of Everyday Woman.The Iconic Woman Experience is a testament to Everyday Woman's commitment to empowering women by providing them with the tools, skills, and confidence to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Through a focus on publicity, visibility, and social media, participants are equipped with the knowledge and resources to effectively market themselves and their businesses, ultimately driving growth and success. As well as much of the work is done for them so they don't need to worry about creating their content.By participating in this immersive experience, women can gain invaluable insights, connections, and strategies to elevate their personal and professional brand, paving the way for greater opportunities and success in their respective fields.Everyday Woman is proud to continue offering women the chance to be seen, known, and heard through the Iconic Woman Experience, and looks forward to empowering even more women in the upcoming events. To learn more about the next Iconic Woman Experience in Las Vegas in May please visit

