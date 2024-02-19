Iranian Minister Says New Bridge Over Astarachay Reduces Truck Queues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash
said that the new bridge over Astarachay has reduced the number of
trucks queuing, Azernews reports.
As a result of the commissioning of the new bridge between Iran
and Azerbaijan over Astarachay, the number of trucks queuing in the
Iranian city of Astara has been reduced by one third.
With the completion of ongoing construction works around this
bridge and full utilisation of the transit road, there will be no
more queues of trucks in the Iranian city of Astara, Bazrpash
said
Bezrpash added that an online queue system is being implemented
in Iran's Astara city to eliminate queues from trucks.
It should be noted that the bridge between Iran and Azerbaijan
over Astarachay was used during World War II. Since the bridge was
old, 300-350 trucks could pass over it in a day. However, in the
Iranian city of Astara, in some cases, up to 700 trucks queued up
to cross the border.
It should be added that a new road bridge between Azerbaijan and
Iran over Astarachay was put into operation on December 30, 2023.
It is reported that 5.8 million euros were spent on the
construction of the new bridge. Currently, due to the construction
of necessary buildings around the bridge, this bridge is not used
to the maximum extent.
The foundation of the new bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran
over Astarachay was laid on January 25, 2022. The bridge will be
three-span, 97.5 metres long, and 30.5 metres wide. The bridge with
4 lanes is planned to have 2 more lanes for backup traffic, as well
as 2 pedestrian crossings with a width of 2.5 metres each.
MENAFN19022024000195011045ID1107870662
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.